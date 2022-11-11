हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Angry man beat up restaurant staff over late biryani order
Angry man beat up restaurant staff over late biryani order
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
IND vs ENG: 'We'll be waiting in Melbourne,' Shoaib Akhtar fires warning to Team India
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant likely to keep his place ahead of Dinesh Karthik for semifinal, say reports
Who is Roshni Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter who will donate kidney to him
PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson wants 50, expects yorker; deceptive Shaheen Afridi does THIS
CLAT 2023 Registration: Few days left to apply for Common Law Admission Test at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Know how fastin...
From racist remarks to divorce...
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachcha...
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: W...
Viral photos of the day: Shahi...
Speed Reads
More
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Registration process to end today, how to apply here
NTA JEE Main 2023: Schedule to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details here
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli scores fourth fifty, leads Player of the Tournament race
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Government job alert for 40 Head Constable posts, know how to apply
Most Watched
More
DNA | How people are using clips to avoid using seatbelts in...
India's first solar-powered village lights up the lives of p...
Sidhu Moose Wala's much awaited song 'Vaar' released, become...
DNA | Dove, Tresemme causing cancer in US?...
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Watch rain prediction and weather forecas...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall