Android Alert These 23 Android apps are found with dangerous spyware

South Korea is dealing with spyware, 'PhoneSpy ' which has attacked many Android users and their personal data. According to researchers, it is only a matter of time before it spread to other countries. As per Zimperium, a mobile security company, the biggest risk the spyware could be doing is removing security apps stealthily apps. When researched, spyware was found in 23 apps that look genuine.