{"id":"2920878","source":"DNA","title":"Andhra Traffic Cop rescues trapped priest from flood waters","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A traffic cop is being hailed as a hero after he risked his own life to save a stranded priest caught in the gushing flood waters in Andhra Pradesh. ","summary":"A traffic cop is being hailed as a hero after he risked his own life to save a stranded priest caught in the gushing flood waters in Andhra Pradesh. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-andhra-traffic-cop-rescues-trapped-priest-from-flood-waters-2920878","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006631-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/cop_2311_fff.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637671802","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920878"}