{"id":"2921391","source":"DNA","title":"Andhra Pradesh police helps stranded passengers in middle of night with food","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A bus broke down at night and leaving 150 passengers stranded. Andhra Pradesh cops came to the rescue, helped them and arranged food for them. Take a look.\r

","summary":"A bus broke down at night and leaving 150 passengers stranded. Andhra Pradesh cops came to the rescue, helped them and arranged food for them. Take a look.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-andhra-pradesh-police-helps-stranded-passengers-in-middle-of-night-with-food-2921391","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007194-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/AP_POLICE_2611.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637936102","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 07:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 07:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921391"}