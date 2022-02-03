Andhra Pradesh Home Minister to hoist Tricolour at ‘Jinnah Tower’ in Guntur

In a bid to end the controversy over the ‘Jinnah Tower’, the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has taken an initiative and painted the ‘Jinnah Tower’ with the tricolour. State Home Affairs Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha will unfurl the National Flag at the tower on February 03. The police beefed up the security in Guntur city, imposed restrictions in the area. Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa while talking to ANI said, "Hindus and Muslims have been living very peacefully here. We are doing it to send a message that we all stand united.”