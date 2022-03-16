Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 709 crores under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 16 released Rs 709 crores under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ for the quarter October-December 2021. This will benefit over 10.82 lakh students pursuing their higher studies.