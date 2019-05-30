Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in preparation gets affected after rain lashes Vijayawada

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The arrival of rainfall lowered the temperature to 28 degree Celsius, giving a sigh of relief to the residents. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada today. The preparations at the venue got affected due to sudden change in weather.