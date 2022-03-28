Andhra Pradesh 7 persons dead 45 injured in bus accident in Chittoor

At least 7 persons were killed in a bus accident on March 26 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. 45 people have also sustained injuries in the accident. The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital. Accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati.