Andhra Pradesh: 30 women workers fall unconscious after gas leak at factory in Anakapalle

Around 30 women workers fell unconscious on June 03 after a poison gas leaked from Porus Laboratories Pvt Limited in Atchutapuram village of Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh. All women workers are being taken to a hospital in a bus. Moreover, 4 of these workers fell unconscious on the spot. Meanwhile, SP Gowthami Sali stated that the health of all workers is stable.