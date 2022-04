Andhra Pradesh: 3 injured during huge rush at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

A stampede-like situation occurred at Tirupati's Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on April 12 in Andhra Pradesh. At least 3 devotees were reportedly injured. A large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation. More details are awaited.