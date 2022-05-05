Andhra Pradesh 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman rescued from human trafficking in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Police on May 04 rescued a 22-year-old Bangladeshi National woman from human trafficking on a complaint received on the WhatsApp number of Visakhapatnam’s Commissioner of Police. Speaking to ANI, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth said, “On a complaint received on CP’s WhatsApp number about an abducted girl kept in captivity, the police immediately responded and rescued the girl. Upon interrogation, it was found that the girl was a Bangladeshi National. The victim entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women. For about 3-4 days, she was in Kolkata with a person namely Munir who created a fake Aadhar Card number and sent her to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution.” “When she learnt that she was confined to a house and wanted to go back, they did not release her. She sent a frantic message to her brother in Dhaka, who in turn shared it with us ultimately. We are sharing this info with other agencies to look into this human trafficking issue,” he added.