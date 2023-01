Andaman is the land where Tricolour was hoisted for the first time, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony on January 23 on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. He also said that Andaman Island is the only land where National Flag was hoisted for the first time.