Anastasiya Ushakova’s Omsk concert held in Omsk

This is how the Rocco is imagined. The style that is common in Europe in the 18th century was not typical of Russian culture. However, the composer had a love for it and wrote his "variations on a rococo theme for cello and orchestra." The musical work came out expressive, soulful, and sincere and soon became the pearl of Russian classics. Cello’s timbre is thick, noble, tense, like a human voice. The instrument excels at broad singing-like melodies. However, "variations on a rococo theme" demand high artistic and technical skills from the soloist. The work lasts about 20 minutes, and the performer does not have time even for a short break. All the nuances are taken into account in Anastasia Ushakova's virtuoso performance. The work is complex, but the masterfully written part of the solo cello allows you to demonstrate all the possibilities of her favourite instrument and literally dissolve in the music. The most important thing is to experience the emotions that the composer put into the work. After the concert, the musicians prepared a surprise. They arranged a creative meeting with fans right in the foyer of the concert hall. The most curious were the students of the children's art school. The orchestras of omsk and the leningrad regions signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of culture and musical art.Such friendship implies exchange tours of conductors, soloists and creative teams, as well as festivals and joint projects.