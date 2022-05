Anantnag: Kashmiri Pandit Employees Association members protest over targeted killing of Rahul Bhat

Members of Kashmiri Pandit Employees Association protested in Anantnag on May 13 demanding justice on the killing of Chadoora Tehsil office employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam. Mass protests broke out in the valley over targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit.