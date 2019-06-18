{"id":"2762443","source":"DNA","title":"Anantnag encounter: Terrorist involved in Pulwama attack neutralised, says J&K DGP","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"While speaking to ANI on Marhama (Anantnag) encounter today, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said, “We have neutralised two militants. They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both are residents of Marhama and have links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sajad was involved in turning his car into an Improvised explosive device (IED) in February 14 Pulwama blast.”\r

