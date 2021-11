{"id":"2762281","source":"DNA","title":"Anantnag encounter: Family of Major Ketan Sharma mourns his demise in UP’s Meerut","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"

Family of Major Ketan Sharma mourned his demise at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Tuesday. He lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on June 17. One terrorist was also killed in the exchange of fire.

\r

