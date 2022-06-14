Anantnag Administration begins full-scale preparation for 'Amarnath Yatra' in Srinagar

Anantnag District Administration has started the preparations ahead of the ‘Amarnath Yatra’ that is all set to commence on June 30. The administration is especially prioritising the health, sanitation, and transport facilities, informed Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla on June 13 in Srinagar. “For ‘Amarnath Yatra’, the district administration of Anantnag has started preparations. Track opening, health facilities, sanitation facilities, accommodation for pilgrims, all arrangements have been made so that pilgrims do not face problems,” the Deputy Commissioner said.