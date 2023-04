Amul Vs Nandini: Milk War Rakes Up Political Slugfest In Karnataka, Authorities Choose The Latter

The Amul vs Nandini milk debate had recently raked up a political slugfest in Karnataka, with the ruling BJP supporting Amul’s entry into the state, and the opposition suggesting a “threat" to Karnataka Milk Federation’s famed dairy brand ‘Nandini’. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently asked the opposition to not “politicise" Amul’s entry into the state.