Amritsar man presents an example of unity and brotherhood

Examples of the peaceful and harmonious co-existence of the citizens could be easily spotted at different nooks and corners of the country. One such example is that of a Sikh man from the holy city of Amritsar who is a care-taker at a mosque. The city of Amritsar has a heterogeneous population of Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims and other religious communities that reside harmoniously in this city. Situated in the Khairuddin area, this Jama Mosque has become a symbol of religious harmony in town due to Baljinder Singh’s selfless service at the shrine. He has been taking care of the footwear of the devotees along with engaging in other petty jobs at the mosque for the last 40 years. Locals appreciate the noble deeds of Baljinder Singh.