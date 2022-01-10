Amritsar man inspiring people to rise above religious barriers

Examples of individuals, fostering this unification among various faiths can be found in every nook and corner of the country. One among them is Ajay Kumar from Amritsar city of Punjab, who is setting a wonderful example of communal harmony by running a shop outside the Jama Mosque in the city. Ajay says that besides running his shop, he also takes care of the people visiting the mosque. Even though Ajay is a Hindu, he never shies away from visiting the Mosque and even distributes sweets among children on the occasion like BakrEid. It is due to people like Ajay that India stands as an undefeatable example of a multi-religious and multi-cultural society.