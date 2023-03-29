Amritpal Singh posts his first video since escape; slams govt calls for mass mobilisation of Sikhs

Amritpal releases first video after his escape, says police crackdown not an attack on him but Sikh community. Amritpal Singh urges Akal Takht head priest to call a meet on Baisakhi, makes no remarks on Khalistan. He has been on the run since a police crackdown on him and his outfit began on March 18.