‘Amrit Kaal’ is for fulfilling resolutions by waking up, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20 launched 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' programme through video conferencing. “This time of Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for fulfilling resolutions by waking up. Coming 25 years are the culmination of hard work, sacrifice & austerity. This is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery,” said PM Modi. 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' programme will unveil year-long initiatives dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by the ‘Brahma Kumaris’, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events.