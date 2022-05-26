Amreen Bhat was shot dead after being called for a shoot: Brother-in-law Zubair Ahmed

Brother-in-law of TV artist Amreen Bhat, Zubair Ahmed informed that the actor was shot dead after being called out of the home on the pretext of a shoot. “Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house, they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone?” said Zubair Ahmed on May 26. Amreen was shot dead by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Budgam district, police said on May 25. Her minor nephew, was also injured in the attack.