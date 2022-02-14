Amit Shah takes dig over PM security breach, asks if CM Channi can provide security to Punjab

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Ludhiana, Punjab on February 13 took a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach. “Channi Sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A CM who cannot provide a secure route to the prime minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?” asked HM Shah. The Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held on February 20 to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be declared on March 10.