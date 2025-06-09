Amit Shah Speech HM Amit Shah Says Tamil Nadu Will Defeat DMK MK Stalin In 2026 Polls

Amit Shah Speech: HM Amit Shah Says Tamil Nadu Will Defeat DMK, MK Stalin In 2026 Polls Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Madurai, asserted that while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin mocks his chances, it is the people of the state who will ultimately defeat the DMK. He emphasized that the BJP-AIADMK alliance presents a strong alternative, vowing to bring change and development under the leadership of the NDA. Shah's statement comes as the BJP begins its campaign push ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.