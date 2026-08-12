Amit Shah Seeks NEET Debate In Parliament | Writes To Om Birla Offers To Answer Opposition

Amit Shah Seeks NEET Debate In Parliament | Writes To Om Birla, Offers To Answer Opposition Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking time for a discussion on the ongoing protests by students over the NEET examination issue. Shah said the government had already agreed to discuss students’ concerns and noted that Parliament had previously debated the examination reform bill. He also said Opposition MPs had not expressed their views during that discussion.