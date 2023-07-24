Subscribe Now
Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24
Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms.
Centre cautions internet users against ransomware Akira which steals personal data to extort money
Manipur violence: Protesters in Delhi demand CM Biren Singh's resignation
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion
Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?
Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview
Weather update: Red and orange alerts issued for 7 states amid heavy rainfall; check latest IMD forecast
CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 expected by THIS date
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts
Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert
