Amit Shah’s lashes out at Congress says Congress made Madhya Pradesh a bimaru state

Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Ujjain, took a dig at the Congress party saying that they have made a sick state. At the same time, praising the double-engine government in the state he said that BJP brought development in every corner of Madhya Pradesh. Amit Shah said, 'Congress made Madhya Pradesh a 'Bimaru' state and on the other hand under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP brought development to every corner of Madhya Pradesh, in 18 years.'