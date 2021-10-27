Amit Shah reiterates ‘no nation can develop with army of illiterates’ remarks

Reiterating that ‘no nation can develop with army of illiterates’ Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27 said that somebody who doesn’t know his Constitutional rights can’t contribute to the nation. “I was trolled but I would like to say again that 'no nation can develop with army of illiterates', it's governments' responsibility to educate them. Somebody who doesn't know his Constitutional rights can't contribute to the nation, as much as it can be done,” he added.