Amit Shah raises poor power access in Akhilesh Yadav’s regime to mock free electricity promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 17, while addressing a public rally in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, hit out at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and mocked his promise of providing 200 units of free electricity. The Home Minister also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided electricity to 1.41 crore poor people in UP. “BJP has provided electricity to the homes of 1.41 crore poor people in Uttar Pradesh. (Akhilesh Yadav) Akhilesh Babu says that if his government comes to power, he will give 200 units of electricity for free of cost. Hey Akhilesh Bhai, you could not even provide electricity, what do you talk about 200 units,” Home Minister said. UP is a poll-bound state. The results of the UP Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.