Amit Shah promises to remove AFSPA completely from Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 10 in Guwahati promised that the Central Government will make sure that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is completely removed from Assam. “The areas under the AFSPA have been reduced in Assam. In the 1990s, AFSPA was implemented in Assam, it was extended 7 times. After 8 years of Prime Minister Modi's rule, 23 districts in the state have been made AFSPA-free while it has been removed from over 60 per cent area of Assam. We will make sure AFSPA is removed from all areas in the State,” said Amit Shah on May 10. The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam.