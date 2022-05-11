Amit Shah praises PM Modi during ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ book launch event in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 11 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two decades of administrative stints, saying that PM Modi didn't even have experience in running panchayat when he was made a CM to run an earthquake-marred state and despite that, he won continuously and ran the state quite efficiently. Speaking at the book launch event of ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, HM Shah said, “PM Modi didn't even have experience in running panchayat when he was made a CM to run an earthquake-marred state. Despite that, he won continuously and ran the state quite efficiently. The experience of 20 years of Narendra Modi ji will remain incomplete unless you study the 30 years before that. Modi ji's public life of 5 decades, journey from a poverty-stricken courtyard to becoming PM.”