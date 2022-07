Amit Shah performs 'Mangal Aarti' at Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Ahmedabad

Ahead of the 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'Mangal Aarti' at the Shree Jagannathji Mandir on July 01 in Ahmedabad. The ‘Yatra’ will commence from July 01.