Amit Shah lauds President Murmu’s dedication towards public service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 30 applauded President Droupadi Murmu for her achievement to become the 15th President of India despite coming from a background that lacked basic facilities. "Droupadi Murmu recently became the President of India. She comes from such a background, that when she was born, there was neither a proper supply of electricity nor there were any good schools. Despite that, she worked hard towards the service of the people," Home Minister Amit Shah said addressing school students at the inauguration of a school at Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh.

Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
