Amit Shah lauds NDRF for excelling in field of disaster relief around world

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 07 lauded (National Disaster Response Force) NDRF for excelling in the field of disaster relief around the world. While speaking at NDRF's Annual Conference Amit Shah said, “NDRF has proven themselves in the field of disaster relief around the world. Many times by visiting neighboring countries, they have also done the work of showing humanity. NDRF has also worked to take India to the world. India has travelled a lot in the period 2000-2022.”