Amit Shah lauds BSF for safeguarding Indian territory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10 lauded BSF jawans for safeguarding Indian territory and said that BSF never stepped back from showing its valour whenever a problem arose before the nation. While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nadabet Amit Shah said, “I would like to tell BSF jawans that if the country is safe within the borders, is making progress, and is rapidly rising in its stature before the world, it's because you are thousands of kilometers away from your home and guarding the nation even while standing in scorching deserts.” “BSF never stepped back from showing its valour whenever a problem arose before the nation. It goes ahead with one Maha Vir Chakra, 4 Kirti Chakra, 13 Vir Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra and the immortal saga of numerous sacrifices. The country is proud of you,” added Home Minister.