Amit Shah holds roadshow in Madikeri ahead of Karnataka Assembly Polls

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Polls, Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow on April 29. The roadshow was held from Shri Chowdeshwari Temple to General KS Thimmaiah Circle in Madikeri of Karnataka. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to take place on May 10. The results of the elections will be declared on May 13.