Amit Shah garlands statue of Basaveshwara in Bengaluru on Basava Jayanti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 03 paid tribute to the statue of Basaveshwara at the Chalukya Circle in Bengaluru on Basava Jayanti. The Home Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Basaveshwara.