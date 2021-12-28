Amit Shah coins ‘ABCD’ acronym to launch attack on Samajwadi Party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 28 conducted a roadshow and ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Home Minister Shah proceeded to address a public rally afterwards. Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party, the Home Minister said, “Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the development of all sections of the society. But Prime Minister Modi worked towards 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” “ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is different. For them A means 'Apradh and Aatank', B means 'Bhai-Bhatijavad', C means 'Corruption' and D means 'Danga”, he added.