Amit Shah attends national conference on cyber national security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended national conference on cyber security and national security on June 20 in Delhi. Addressing the event, he said, “We all know how important the building of a cyber-secure India is, for the development of the nation. In today's era, India's development can't be done without cyber security.” He further said, “With the initiative of the Prime Minister, India is going forward in all areas, and the usage of technology has been taken to all levels. But if cyber security is not ensured, this strength can become a huge challenge for us.”