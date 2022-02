Amit Shah asks, where are Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari?, accuse Akhilesh for mafia raj

Amit Shah who is campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh polls, made another attempt to woo Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary. The RLD has allied with the Samajwadi Party for the UP polls. Amit Shah said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had persuaded Jayant Chaudhary to ally with him, but his voice won’t be heard.