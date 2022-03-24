Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lucknow on March 24 ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath received HM Shah at Lucknow airport. BJP will hold the meeting of the legislative party today, followed by UP CM oath-taking ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.