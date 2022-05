Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata to lay foundation stone for several projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on May 05. He was welcomed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The Home Minister will participate in several events including the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maitri Museum and Prahari Sammelan at border outposts (BOP) Haridaspur. He is on a two-day official visit to Bengal.