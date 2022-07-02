Amid the escalating drone demands Japan displays its vibrant drone technology

In recent years, the demand of drones has picked up due to operation systems been improved and deregulated. Drone manufacturers are now focusing on technology which is efficient for logistics and operation at disaster sites. In Japan, the “Level 4"of the drone system will begin by the end of this year. Under this system, the operator of the system could fly a drone in the area where it is not visible to the operator’s eye. “TERRA LABO” conducted a research and development project on the subject of support system in this area which is devastated. This drone has the capacity to fly at the distance of 2000 kilometres. Japanese company Robodex Corporation has developed a drone that uses hydrogen fuel for its battery. Considering the environmental aspect, the company believes that clean fuel will be the key to flying long distances. As drone regulations are relaxed and technologies are being developed, drones will be useful in disaster management, logistics and all other fields in the future.