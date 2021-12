Amid speculations of tension, Congress high command to meet Uttarakhand leaders

Amid the growing tension in Uttarakhand Congress, Congress high command to meet the party leaders in Delhi to discuss impending issues on December 24. Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Congress MLA Pritam Singh on December 24 said, “Today we have been called by the party leadership, will follow the instructions accordingly. Won't be commenting on Harish Rawat’s tweets. There is no dispute in the party.”