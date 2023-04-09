Search icon
Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases, Curbs Including Masks Back In States; Screening, Testing Increases

With most parts of the country witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, several states have made masks mandatory again, while others advised to observe caution. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier this week held a review meeting and asked states to stay alert and review the preparedness of health facilities. Here are the curbs that have returned for some of the states.

