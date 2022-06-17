Amid protest against ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Railway station vandalized in Telangana's Secunderabad

With the increasing protests against the ‘Agnipath’ Recruitment Scheme in several parts of the country, a series of protests and violence were observed at the Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17 in Telangana. Protesters vandalised the station and set the train ablaze in order to express their disagreement. The authorities on the other hand were seen trying to douse off the fire to avoid further damage.