Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

cre Trending Videos

The National Democratic Alliance vote share will cross the 50 per cent mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a mega meet of BJP allies in Delhi. Lambasting the opposition alliance, called I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi said it was one of compulsion.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile