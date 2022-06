Amid Maharashtra political crisis BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives in Delhi

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached Delhi on June 28 amid political turmoil in Maharashtra. He arrived in Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. The political situation in Maharashtra became unstable after around 40 MLAs of the Shiv Sena went rebellious against the current Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The MLAs are currently camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.