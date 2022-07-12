हिंदी में पढ़ें
Amid heavy rainfall high tide strikes Marine Drive in Mumbai
Amid the worsening weather due to the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra, Marine Drive witnessed high tide on July 12 in Mumbai. People were seen enjoying the view at the Gateway of India.
