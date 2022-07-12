Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Amid heavy rainfall high tide strikes Marine Drive in Mumbai

Amid the worsening weather due to the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra, Marine Drive witnessed high tide on July 12 in Mumbai. People were seen enjoying the view at the Gateway of India.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.